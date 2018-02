Feb 16 (Reuters) - IPG Photonics Corp:

* IPG PHOTONICS ANNOUNCES 40% REVENUE GROWTH FOR FULL YEAR 2017

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 29 PERCENT TO $361.1 MILLION

* SEES Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.62 TO $1.87

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 10 TO 15 PERCENT

* SEES Q1 REVENUE UP 15 TO 24 PERCENT

* ‍FOR Q1, EXPECT REVENUE GROWTH IN RANGE OF 15% TO 24% YEAR OVER YEAR OR $330 MILLION TO $355 MILLION​

* QTRLY ‍EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $0.96​

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.61, REVENUE VIEW $333.4 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.72, REVENUE VIEW $345.6 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S