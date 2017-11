BRIEF-IPG Photonics Q3 earnings per share $2.11

Oct 31 (Reuters) - IPG Photonics Corp

* IPG Photonics announces record third quarter 2017 financial results

* Sees Q4 2017 earnings per share $1.55 to $1.80

* Q3 earnings per share $2.11

* Q3 revenue $392.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $366 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up about 37 to 39 percent

* Sees Q4 revenue up 18 to 27 percent

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.55, revenue view $325.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S