March 8 (Reuters) - iPic Entertainment Inc:

* IPIC® ENTERTAINMENT ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO PARTNER WITH BAS GLOBAL INVESTMENTS COMPANY TO DEVELOP WORLD-CLASS LUXURIOUS IPIC THEATERS AND RESTAURANT LOCATIONS IN SAUDI ARABIA

* IPIC ENTERTAINMENT - SIGNING OF A MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING TO DEVELOP IPIC THEATER-AND-RESTAURANT LOCATIONS THROUGHOUT KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA