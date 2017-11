Nov 13 (Reuters) - Iren SpA

* Iren SpA says ‍revenues for nine months 2017 at 2,614.4 million euros versus 2,228.4 million euros at 30/9/2016​

* 9 months 2017 group net profit at 179.5 million euros versus. 126.2 million euros at 30/9/2016​