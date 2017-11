Nov 1 (Reuters) - iRhythm Technologies Inc

* iRhythm Technologies Inc announces third quarter 2017 financial results and raises guidance for full year 2017

* Q3 revenue $25 million versus I/B/E/S view $23.9 million

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $96 million to $97 million

* iRhythm Technologies Inc sees gross margins for full year 2017 to range from 71.5% to 72.5%​

* iRhythm Technologies Inc - ‍qtrly loss earnings per share , basic and diluted $0.29​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: