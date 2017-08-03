FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 天前
BRIEF-Iridex Q2 revenue falls 16 pct
2017年8月3日 / 晚上8点11分 / 2 天前

BRIEF-Iridex Q2 revenue falls 16 pct

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Iridex Corp:

* Iridex announces 2017 second quarter, six-month financial results

* Q2 revenue fell 16 percent to $10 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $43 million to $46 million

* Iridex Corp - qtrly ‍net loss per share $ 0.24​

* Iridex sees ‍fy 2017 reduced anticipated sales of g6 systems to a range of 350 to 400 and g6 probe shipments to range of 30,000 to 35,000​

* Iridex - ‍continues to expect revenue growth to be more heavily weighted towards second half of 2017​

* Iridex sees ‍revenue from its medical retina and surgical retina businesses will decline in mid-to-high single digits for fy 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

