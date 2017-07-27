BRIEF-Iridium Communications Q2 earnings per share $0.20

July 27 (Reuters) - Iridium Communications Inc:

* Iridium announces second-quarter 2017 results; company affirms 2017 outlook

* Q2 earnings per share $0.20

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $111.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $109.2 million

* Iridium Communications Inc says company affirmed its full-year 2017 outlook for total service revenue growth and oebitda

* Sees total service revenue between $440 million and $465 million for full-year 2019

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $0.87, revenue view $437.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: