BRIEF-IRobot Announces Agreement With Black & Decker In Patent Dispute

Dec 18 (Reuters) - IRobot Corp:

* IROBOT ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT WITH BLACK & DECKER IN PATENT DISPUTE

* IROBOT - ‍AS PART OF DEAL, BLACK & DECKER TO DISCONTINUE SALES OF ALL HOME ROBOTIC VACUUMS FOR CERTAIN PERIOD AFTER SELLING THROUGH EXISTING INVENTORY​

* IROBOT CORP - REMAINING TERMS OF SETTLEMENT ARE CONFIDENTIAL

* IROBOT CORP - ‍AS PART OF AGREEMENT, IROBOT AGREED TO REMOVE BLACK & DECKER FROM PENDING U.S. INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION INVESTIGATION​