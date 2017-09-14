BRIEF-iRobot Corp announces agreement with Micro-Star International in patent dispute

Sept 15 (Reuters) - iRobot Corp

* iRobot Corp announces agreement with Micro-Star International in patent dispute

* iRobot Corp - ‍remaining terms of settlement are confidential​

* iRobot Corp -as part of agreement, MSI agreed to exit robotic cleaning industry worldwide and will compensate iRobot with a confidential monetary payment

* iRobot Corp - ‍as part of deal, co agreed to remove Hoover Quest 600, 700, 800 products sold and/or distributed by Hoover Inc from pending U.S. ITC investigation​