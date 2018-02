Feb 16 (Reuters) - Iron Mountain Inc:

* IRON MOUNTAIN REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE $991 MILLION VERSUS $934 MILLION

* Q4 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE $0.53

* Q4 FFO PER SHARE $0.53

* Q4 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $0.58 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* IRON MOUNTAIN SEES 2018 REVENUE C$4,160 MILLION - C$4,260 MILLION

* IRON MOUNTAIN SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE C$1.00 - C$1.20 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: