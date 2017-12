BRIEF-Ironhorse Oil & Gas And Pond Technologies Announce Amendment To Financing Terms

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Ironhorse Oil & Gas Inc:

* IRONHORSE OIL & GAS INC. AND POND TECHNOLOGIES INC. ANNOUNCE AMENDMENT TO FINANCING TERMS IN CONNECTION WITH PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED BUSINESS COMBINATION TRANSACTION

* IRONHORSE OIL & GAS - POND WILL COMPLETE PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF MINIMUM OF 2.7 MILLION SUBSCRIPTION RECEIPTS & MAXIMUM OF 4.2 MILLION SUBSCRIPTION RECEIPTS

* IRONHORSE OIL & GAS INC - BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF RECEIPTS AT A PRICE OF $2.40 PER SUBSCRIPTION RECEIPT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: