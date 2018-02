Feb 15 (Reuters) - Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Q4 REVENUE $94.2 MILLION

* ‍EXPECT TO GENERATE POSITIVE CASH FLOW IN 4Q 2018​

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $94.2 MILLION VERSUS $87.5 MILLION

* QTRLY GAAP NET INCOME PER SHARE BASIC AND DILUTED $0.08 ‍​

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $88.9 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* EXPECTS TO USE LESS THAN $75 MILLION IN CASH FOR OPERATIONS IN 2018 ‍​