Feb 14 (Reuters) - ICL Israel Chemicals Ltd :

* ISRAEL CHEMICALS Q4 NON-GAAP NET INCOME $142 MILLION VERSUS $114 MILLION

* ISRAEL CHEMICALS Q4 REVENUE $1.36 BILLION VERSUS $1.34 BILLION

* ISRAEL CHEMICALS Q4 NON-GAAP NET INCOME VIEW $100 MILLION -THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Further company coverage: (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Tova Cohen)