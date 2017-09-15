FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Istar announces pricing of senior unsecured notes and senior convertible notes
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月15日

BRIEF-Istar announces pricing of senior unsecured notes and senior convertible notes

1 分钟阅读

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Istar Inc-

* Istar announces pricing of senior unsecured notes and senior convertible notes

* Has agreed to sell at par $400.0 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.625% senior unsecured notes due 2020

* Has agreed to sell $400.0 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.25% senior unsecured notes due 2022

* Istar inc - has agreed to sell at par $250.0 million aggregate principal amount of its 3.125% senior convertible notes due 2022 in a separate private offering

