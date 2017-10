Oct 5 (Reuters) - Italian lender Banca Popolare di Vicenza says:

* has sold 9.047 percent stake in Italian insurer Cattolica Assicurazioni

* stake to be sold to a company controlled by Berkshire Hathaway

* stake sold at 7.35 euros per share for total of 115.9 million euros Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)