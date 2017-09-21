FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-ITG announces partnership to form Matrix Holding Group
2017年9月21日 / 下午1点29分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-ITG announces partnership to form Matrix Holding Group

1 分钟阅读

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Investment Technology Group Inc

* ITG announces partnership to form Matrix Holding Group

* Says ‍signed a definitive agreement with Option Technology Solutions Llc (OpTech) to form Matrix Holding Group​

* Says ‍venture is expected to launch in Q1 2018​

* Investment Technology Group says ‍ITG will hold a minority stake in the partnership

* ITG- will continue to service its buy-side customers with multi-asset options and futures capabilities through triton ems and ITG’s trading desk

* Investment Technology Group Inc - ‍Matrix Partnership will be based in Chicago​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

