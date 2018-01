Jan 17 (Reuters) - Itron Inc:

* ITRON, INC. ANNOUNCES PROPOSED OFFERING OF ADDITIONAL $100 MILLION OF 5.000% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2026

* ITRON INC - ‍INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING OF NOTES TO REFINANCE EXISTING INDEBTEDNESS​