BRIEF-Itron reports Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.77

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Itron Inc

* Itron announces third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.77

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.65

* Q3 revenue $487 million versus I/B/E/S view $526.6 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Itron - ‍total backlog $1.5 billion and 12-month backlog $847 million at end of quarter , compared with $1.5 billion and $731 million, respectively, in prior year quarter

* Itron Inc - ‍anticipates full year 2017 non-GAAP EPS will be at or above low end of prior guidance range​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: