BRIEF-Itron to acquire Silver Spring Networks
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月18日 / 上午11点25分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Itron to acquire Silver Spring Networks

1 分钟阅读

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Itron Inc

* Itron to acquire Silver Spring Networks to accelerate smart grid and smart city innovation and growth

* Itron Inc - deal for ‍$16.25 per share​

* Itron Inc - deal ‍accretive to non-GAAP EPS and adjusted EBITDA in 2019​

* Itron Inc - deal for ‍approximately $830 million​

* Itron Inc - ‍transaction is valued at approximately $830 million​

* Itron Inc - ‍anticipates approximately $50 million in annualized cost synergies to be substantially realized within three years of completing deal​

* Itron Inc - plans to finance transaction using a combination of cash and approximately $750 million in incremental new debt

* Itron Inc - fully committed financing for deal has been provided by Wells Fargo

* Itron Inc - deal value of about $830 million is net of $118 million of silver spring’s cash​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

