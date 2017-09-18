BRIEF-Itron to acquire Silver Spring Networks

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Itron Inc

* Itron to acquire Silver Spring Networks to accelerate smart grid and smart city innovation and growth

* Itron Inc - deal for ‍$16.25 per share​

* Itron Inc - deal ‍accretive to non-GAAP EPS and adjusted EBITDA in 2019​

* Itron Inc - deal for ‍approximately $830 million​

* Itron Inc - ‍anticipates approximately $50 million in annualized cost synergies to be substantially realized within three years of completing deal​

* Itron Inc - plans to finance transaction using a combination of cash and approximately $750 million in incremental new debt

* Itron Inc - fully committed financing for deal has been provided by Wells Fargo

* Itron Inc - deal value of about $830 million is net of $118 million of silver spring's cash​