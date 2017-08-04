FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 天前
BRIEF-ITT Inc Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.54
2017年8月4日 / 上午10点57分 / 9 天前

BRIEF-ITT Inc Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.54

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 4 (Reuters) - ITT Inc

* ITT reports solid 2017 second-quarter results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.65

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.54

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Raising its previously announced 2017 full-year revenue guidance to range of flat to up 2 percent​

* ITT Inc says ‍is raising midpoint of its previously announced adjusted EPS guidance by $0.07 to $2.45​

* New adjusted EPS range 2017 is now $2.40 to $2.50

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.43, revenue view $2.48 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly ‍revenue $630.9 million versus $626.2​ million

* Q2 revenue view $627.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

