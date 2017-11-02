FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-ITT Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.66
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月2日 / 上午10点55分 / 更新于 1 天前

BRIEF-ITT Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.66

1 分钟阅读

Nov 2 (Reuters) - ITT Inc:

* ITT reports strong 2017 third-quarter results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.66

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly ‍revenue up 11 pct to $645 million​

* ITT Inc - co raising its previously announced fy17 revenue guidance to new range of up 4 percent to 5 percent

* Company is raising the midpoint of its previously announced 2017 full year adjusted eps guidance by $0.07 to $2.52

* ITT - for FY17 ‍new adjusted eps range is now $2.50 to $2.55​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.61, revenue view $606.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透"信任原则"
