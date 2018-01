Jan 16 (Reuters) - Ituran Location And Control Ltd:

* ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL - ‍FOLLOWING AN INVESTMENT ROUND IN BRINGG, CO WILL REALIZE ADDITIONAL NON-CASH CAPITAL GAIN IN 2017 OF ABOUT $2 MILLION​

* ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL - ‍FOLLOWING CURRENT INVESTMENT ROUND, ITURAN HOLDS 25% OF BRINGG​