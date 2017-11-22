FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Itus enters into 2-year collaboration agreement
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月22日 / 晚上10点25分 / 更新于 13 小时前

BRIEF-Itus enters into 2-year collaboration agreement

1 分钟阅读

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Itus Corp:

* Itus Corp - ‍on Nov 17, co, through unit entered into a 2 -year collaboration agreement with H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center And Research Institute​

* Itus - ‍ deal to advance toward human clinical testing car-t technology licensed by unit from Wistar Institute aimed initially at treating ovarian cancer​

* Itus Corp says unit of co to pay Moffitt $1.16 million over two years for its efforts in collaboration - SEC filing

* Itus Corp - unit to work with researchers at Moffitt to complete studies necessary to submit an IND application for technology with U.S. FDA​

* Itus Corp - ‍first payment from unit to Moffitt to be paid upon execution of agreement, and subsequent installments to be paid periodically thereafter​ Source text: (bit.ly/2Bej2dM) Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
