BRIEF-ITW Q3 earnings per share $1.85
2017年10月23日 / 中午12点23分

BRIEF-ITW Q3 earnings per share $1.85

1 分钟阅读

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Illinois Tool Works Inc:

* ITW reports third-quarter 2017 results

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $1.85

* Q3 revenue $3.6 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.57 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 gaap earnings per share $6.62 to $6.72

* Sees q4 2017 gaap earnings per share $1.55 to $1.65

* Q3 earnings per share $1.71 excluding items

* Illinois Tool Works Inc says ‍expects full-year organic revenue growth of 2 to 3 pct and operating margin of approximately 24.5 pct​

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $6.46, revenue view $14.15 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

