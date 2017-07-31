FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ivanhoe Mines reports positive independent feasibility study of its Platreef mine in South Africa
2017年7月31日 / 中午11点50分 / 5 天前

BRIEF-Ivanhoe Mines reports positive independent feasibility study of its Platreef mine in South Africa

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 31 (Reuters) - Ivanhoe Mines Ltd

* Ivanhoe Mines releases positive results of an independent definitive feasibility study for the planned first phase of its Platreef PGMS, nickel, copper and gold mine in south africa

* Ivanhoe Mines Ltd - estimated pre-production capital requirement of approximately us$1.5 billion for Platreef dfs

* Ivanhoe Mines says results of financial analysis show an after-tax npv of $916 million, an after-tax irr of about 14% and a payback period of about 5 yrs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

