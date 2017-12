Dec 27 (Reuters) - IWG Plc:

* STATEMENT REGARDING PRESS SPECULATION

* ‍CONFIRMS THAT IT HAS RECEIVED INDICATIVE PROPOSAL FROM FUNDS MANAGED BY AFFILIATES OF BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT, AND ONEX CORPORATION OR ITS AFFILIATES​

* ‍PROPOSAL REGARDING A POSSIBLE CASH OFFER FOR ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF COMPANY​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: