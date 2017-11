Nov 21 (Reuters) - IZEA Inc

* Has announced creation of a new unit focused on sales to small and medium-sized businesses​

* New unit ‍will offer subscription-based custom content development to organizations with annualized marketing budgets of $1 million to $20 million

* New ‍unit is expected to be fully operational and begin outbound marketing efforts in early 2018​