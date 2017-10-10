BRIEF-Izea Inc Reports Q3 Bookings of $7.9 Million

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Izea Inc:

* Izea Inc says Q3 2017 managed services bookings were $6.7 million, up 12% from $6.0 million

* Izea Inc says Q3 2017 total bookings were $7.9 million, up 2% from $7.7 million

* Izea Inc says average annualized Q3 2017 bookings per salesperson was $806,000, up 38% from $584,000

* Izea Inc says reiterates its 2017 revenue guidance of $29 million - $30 million

* Izea Inc says 2017 guidance for gross margins being raised by 200 basis points, with an expected range of 49-50%