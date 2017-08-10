BRIEF-IZEA reports Q2 loss per share $0.25

Aug 10 (Reuters) - IZEA Inc-

* IZEA reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 loss per share $0.25

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $7.0 million versus I/B/E/S view $7 million

* IZEA Inc says revenue backlog, which includes unbilled bookings and unearned revenue, was $11.4 million at end of q2 2017

* IZEA Inc says expects annual revenue in 2017 to be approximately $29-$30 million

* IZEA Inc sees gross margins are expected to range between 48% to 49% for 2017