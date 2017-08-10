FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-J Alexanders Holdings Q2 earnings per share $0.01
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造"一带一路"新名片
2017年8月10日

BRIEF-J Alexanders Holdings Q2 earnings per share $0.01

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 10 (Reuters) - J Alexanders Holdings Inc

* J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc announces results for second quarter of 2017

* Q2 sales rose 8 percent to $58.22 million

* Qtrly ‍net sales increased 8.0 percent to $58,216,000​

* Q2 earnings per share $0.01

* J Alexanders Holdings Inc - ‍for Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill restaurants, qtrly average weekly same store sales amounted to $70,400, up 2.5 percent​

* ‍For J. Alexander's/Grill restaurants, qtrly average weekly same store sales per restaurant were $114,000, up 4.4 percent​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

