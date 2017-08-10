BRIEF-J Alexanders Holdings Q2 earnings per share $0.01

1 分钟阅读
Aug 10 (Reuters) - J Alexanders Holdings Inc
* J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc announces results for second quarter of 2017
* Q2 sales rose 8 percent to $58.22 million
* Qtrly net sales increased 8.0 percent to $58,216,000
* Q2 earnings per share $0.01
* J Alexanders Holdings Inc - for Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill restaurants, qtrly average weekly same store sales amounted to $70,400, up 2.5 percent
* For J. Alexander's/Grill restaurants, qtrly average weekly same store sales per restaurant were $114,000, up 4.4 percent