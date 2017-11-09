FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-J. Alexander's Holdings reports Q3 loss per share $0.06
2017年11月9日 / 下午1点57分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-J. Alexander's Holdings reports Q3 loss per share $0.06

1 分钟阅读

Nov 9 (Reuters) - J Alexanders Holdings Inc

* J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc. reports results for third quarter of 2017

* Q3 loss per share $0.06

* Q3 sales rose 4.7 percent to $53.88 million

* J Alexanders Holdings - ‍for J. Alexander‘s/Grill Restaurants, qtrly average weekly same store sales per restaurant were $107,000, up 1.4% from q3 2016​

* J Alexanders Holdings Inc - ‍ Anticipates that adjusted ebitda for full year 2017 will approximate lower end of targeted guidance​

* J Alexanders Holdings - ‍For Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill Restaurants, qtrly average weekly same store sales increased 3.7% to $67,300

* J Alexanders Holdings Inc sees ‍2017 same store sales at stoney river steakhouse and grill up 2.0% - 3.0%​

* J Alexanders Holdings sees ‍2017 guidance for CAPEX and consolidated revenue and same store sales for J. Alexander‘s/Grills Restaurants unchanged​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

