Feb 1 (Reuters) - J Alexanders Holdings Inc:

* J. ALEXANDER‘S ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY RESULTS OF SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

* J ALEXANDERS HOLDINGS INC - CO‘S “DISINTERESTED SHAREHOLDERS DO NOT APPROVE” PROPOSAL RELATED TO ACQUISITION OF NINETY NINE RESTAURANT & PUB

* J ALEXANDERS HOLDINGS INC SAY “J. ALEXANDER‘S REMAINS FOCUSED ON LONG-TERM GROWTH”

* J ALEXANDERS HOLDINGS - FOR QUARTER ENDED DEC 31, 2017, CO‘S UNAUDITED PRELIMINARY NET SALES $61.4 MILLION UP 7.0% FROM $57.3 MILLION FOR QUARTER ENDED JAN 1, 2017

* J ALEXANDERS HOLDINGS INC - FOR FY ENDED DEC 31, 2017, CO'S UNAUDITED PRELIMINARY NET SALES ARE $233.3 MILLION, UP 6.2% FROM FY ENDED JANUARY 1, 2017