25 天前
BRIEF-J C Penney announces departure of chief financial officer
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年7月10日 / 晚上9点03分 / 25 天前

BRIEF-J C Penney announces departure of chief financial officer

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 10 (Reuters) - J C Penney Company Inc:

* J C Penney announces departure of chief financial officer

* J C Penney Company - Edward record has informed company of intention to step down from his position as executive vice president, chief financial officer

* J C Penney Company Inc - ‍andrew Drexler will assume position of interim chief financial officer along with his current duties​

* J C Penney company - record will remain with co in an advisory capacity until aug. 7 to assist with transition while search for replacement is conducted

* J C Penney company inc - "continue to expect to report significantly improved top-line results this quarter versus q1" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

