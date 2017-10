Sept 22 (Reuters) - J C Penney Company Inc:

* Jcpenney hiring 40,000 seasonal associates - blog‍​

* J c penney company inc says planning to hire over 40,000 associates this holiday season, comparable to last year‍​ Source text: (bit.ly/2waXHz1) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)