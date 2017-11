Nov 21 (Reuters) - J Crew Group Inc

* J Crew Group Inc - qtrly ‍total revenues decreased 5% to $566.7 million​

* J Crew Group Inc - qtrly ‍net loss was $17.6 million compared to $7.9 million in Q3 last year​

* Qtrly ‍J.Crew comparable sales decreased 12% following a decrease of 9% in q3 last year​