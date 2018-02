BRIEF-J. M. Smucker Qtrly Net Income Per Diluted Share $7.32

Feb 16 (Reuters) - J M Smucker Co:

* THE J. M. SMUCKER COMPANY ANNOUNCES FISCAL 2018 THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

* QTRLY ‍ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WAS $2.50​

* INCREASED ITS FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS AND FREE CASH FLOW OUTLOOK

* QTRLY NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE WAS $7.32

* SEES FY FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EPS $8.20 - $8.30

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE INCLUDES ABOUT ‍$0.35 PER SHARE RELATED TO A LOWER CURRENT YEAR TAX RATE DUE TO U.S. INCOME TAX REFORM​

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE INCLUDED A SUBSTANTIAL NONRECURRING BENEFIT RELATED TO TAX REFORM

* SEES FY FISCAL 2018 CAPEX $310 MILLION

* SEES FY FISCAL 2018 FREE CASH FLOW $825 MILLION

* QTRLY NET SALES $1.90 BILLION VERSUS $1.88 BILLION

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.13, REVENUE VIEW $1.89 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* NET SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF FLAT TO DOWN SLIGHTLY FOR 2018

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $7.75, REVENUE VIEW $7.37 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY ‍U.S. RETAIL COFFEE NET SALES $550.5 MILLION, UP 2 PERCENT​

* QTRLY ‍U.S. RETAIL CONSUMER FOODS NET SALES $511.6 MILLION, DOWN 1 PERCENT​