FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-J2 Global Inc updates 2017 guidance
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月12日 / 下午2点43分 / 6 天前

BRIEF-J2 Global Inc updates 2017 guidance

1 分钟阅读

Oct 12 (Reuters) - J2 Global Inc:

* J2 global completes two acquisitions in Q3 2017; announces two additional divestitures; updates 2017 guidance

* Says ‍terms of individual acquisitions not disclosed, financial impact to J2 not expected to be material with respect to those acquisitions​

* Says ‍for Fiscal 2017, J2 estimates that it will achieve revenues between $1.107 billion and $1.147 billion​

* Says ‍reaffirms its FY 2017 guidance for adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share between $5.60 and $6.00​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $5.76, revenue view $1.14 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below