BRIEF-JA Solar Holdings Co enters into definitive agreement for going private transaction
全球基金经理对中国看法不一 但普遍看好新兴市场
全球基金经理对中国看法不一 但普遍看好新兴市场
汇市一周综述：四大央行承诺向市场放风 欧元"人逢喜事精神爽"
汇市一周综述：四大央行承诺向市场放风 欧元"人逢喜事精神爽"
特斯拉电动重卡亮相藏玄机 新款Roadster跑车成压轴彩蛋
特斯拉电动重卡亮相藏玄机 新款Roadster跑车成压轴彩蛋
2017年11月17日 / 下午2点35分 / 更新于 15 小时前

BRIEF-JA Solar Holdings Co enters into definitive agreement for going private transaction

2 分钟阅读

Nov 17 (Reuters) - JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd

* JA Solar Holdings Co., Ltd. enters into definitive agreement for going private transaction

* JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd - Will be acquired by investor consortium in all-cash deal implying an equity value of company of approximately $362.1 million​

* JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd - ‍Buyer Group comprises Baofang Jin, chairman & CEO of co, Jinglong & its affiliates, other rollover shareholders​

* JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd - ‍Buyer Group intends to fund merger with a combination of debt and equity​

* JA Solar - ‍Each ordinary share of co will be cancelled and cease to exist in exchange for right to receive $1.51 in cash without interest​

* JA Solar - ‍Each ADS of co will be cancelled in exchange for right to receive $7.55 in cash without interest, except in certain circumstances​

* JA Solar - ‍Buyer Group, rollover shareholders agreed to vote all shares, adss they own, in favor of authorization, approval of merger agreement

* JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd - ‍Buyer Group has delivered an executed debt commitment letter to company​

* JA Solar Holdings - ‍CSI Finance, Credit Suisse AG and other parties will provide a loan facility to fund merger in amount of $160 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

