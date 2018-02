Feb 1 (Reuters) - JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd:

* JA SOLAR FORMS PARTNERSHIP WITH MANITU SOLAR TO EXPAND PRESENCE IN EASTERN EUROPEAN MARKETS

* ‍UNDER TERMS OF PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT, MANITU SOLAR WILL DISTRIBUTE JA SOLAR'S SOLAR MODULES​