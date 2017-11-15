FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-JA Solar Q3 shr $0.03
2017年11月15日

BRIEF-JA Solar Q3 shr $0.03

Nov 15 (Reuters) - JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd:

* JA Solar announces third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 revenue RMB 4.3 billion

* JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd - qtrly ‍shr $0.03 ​

* JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd - ‍for Q4 of 2017, company expects total cell and module shipments to be in range of 1,600 to 1,800 mw​

* JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd says “‍seeing some uncertainties around ongoing trade cases in U.S. and India​”

* JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd qtrly ‍total shipments were 1,640.9 mw, within guidance range of 1,600 to 1,700 mw​

* JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd - ‍uncertainties around ongoing trade cases in U.S. and India could impact global solar demand in mid-term​

* JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd - qtrly ‍earnings per diluted ads were RMB 0.89 or $0.13​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

