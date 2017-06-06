FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月内
BRIEF-JA Solar says received non-binding proposal to acquire co for $6.80 in cash per american depositary share
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月6日 / 中午12点16分 / 2 个月内

BRIEF-JA Solar says received non-binding proposal to acquire co for $6.80 in cash per american depositary share

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 6 (Reuters) - Ja Solar Holdings Co Ltd

* JA Solar announces receipt of revised non-binding proposal to acquire the company

* JA Solar Holdings - special committee of board intends to evaluate revised proposal with assistance of financial, legal advisors

* JA Solar Holdings co ltd - board has received revised non-binding proposal letter from baofang jin, and jinglong group co., ltd.,

* JA Solar Holdings co - board received non-binding proposal to acquire all ordinary shares of co for us$6.80 in cash per american depositary share

* JA Solar Holdings co ltd - non-binding proposal is for acquiring the shares of co not owned by baofang jin, jinglong group or their affiliates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below