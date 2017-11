Nov 14 (Reuters) - Jabil Inc:

* Jabil Inc - ‍on November 8, 2017, Jabil Inc. entered into an amended and restated senior unsecured five-year credit agreement - SEC filing

* Jabil-‍agreement provides for credit facility in initial amount of $1.8 billion, or currency equivalent, which may, potentially be increased to $2.3 billion​

* Jabil Inc - ‍agreement also provides for a $500.0 million five-year term loan facility​