BRIEF-Jack In The Box Posts Q4 Adj. Operating Earnings $1.23/Shr

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Jack In The Box Inc:

* JACK IN THE BOX INC REPORTS FIRST QUARTER FY 2018 EARNINGS; DECLARES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

* Q1 NON-GAAP OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.23

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.43 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* TAX ACT RESULTED IN A ONE-TIME, NON-CASH INCREASE TO PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES OF $30.6 MILLION IN Q1 OF FISCAL 2018

* SEES Q2 SAME-STORE SALES OF DOWN 1.0 PERCENT TO UP 1.0 PERCENT AT JACK IN BOX SYSTEM RESTAURANTS

* SEES FISCAL YEAR 2018 SAME-STORE SALES INCREASE OF APPROXIMATELY 1.0 TO 2.0 PERCENT AT JACK IN BOX SYSTEM RESTAURANTS.

* SEES FISCAL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $30 MILLION TO $35 MILLION.

* SEES FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF APPROXIMATELY $260 MILLION TO $270 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.06, REVENUE VIEW $283.3 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY REVENUES $294.5 MILLION VERSUS $353.2 MILLION