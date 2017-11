Nov 27 (Reuters) - Jackpotjoy Plc:

* ‍HAS SECURED A C.£388.5 MILLION SENIOR SECURED TERM AND REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY​

* ‍TERM FACILITY COMPRISES TWO COMMITTED TRANCHES OF £250 MILLION AND EUR 140 MILLION, HAS A MATURITY OF SEVEN YEARS