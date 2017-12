Dec 13 (Reuters) - Jacobs Engineering Group Inc:

* JACOBS AND CH2M ANNOUNCE CH2M STOCKHOLDER APPROVAL OF MERGER AND PRELIMINARY MERGER CONSIDERATION ELECTION RESULTS

* JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP - PRELIMINARY RESULTS SHOW ABOUT 95.57% OF OUTSTANDING SHARES OF CH2M STOCK & CH2M PREFERRED STOCK VOTED IN FAVOR OF DEAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: