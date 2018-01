BRIEF-Jacobs Appointed As EPCM Contractor For New Gene Therapy Manufacturing Facility

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Jacobs Engineering Group Inc:

* JACOBS APPOINTED AS EPCM CONTRACTOR FOR NEW GENE THERAPY MANUFACTURING FACILITY

* JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP - ‍RECEIVED ENGINEERING, PROCUREMENT AND CONSTRUCTION MANAGEMENT CONTRACT FROM PFIZER INC.​

* JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP - RECEIVED THE CONTRACT FOR NEW GENE THERAPY MANUFACTURING FACILITY LOCATED AT CO‘S MANUFACTURING SITE IN NORTH CAROLINA

* JACOBS ENGINEERING - ‍UNDER TERMS OF CONTRACT, CO TO PERFORM ALL REQUIRED SERVICES TO DESIGN, BUILD, QUALIFY NEW GENE THERAPY MANUFACTURING FACILITY​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: