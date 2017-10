Oct 17 (Reuters) - Jacobs Engineering Group Inc:

JACOBS ENGINEERING - AWARDED CONTRACT BY INVEX INFRAESTRUCTURA 4, S.A.P.I. DE C.V. FOR GREENFIELD FUEL STORAGE & DISTRIBUTION TERMINAL IN TULA HIDALGO, MEXICO