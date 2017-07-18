FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
18 天前
BRIEF-Jacobs Engineering Group secures major rail project in Malaysia
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月18日 / 中午12点21分 / 18 天前

BRIEF-Jacobs Engineering Group secures major rail project in Malaysia

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 18 (Reuters) - Jacobs Engineering Group Inc-

* Jacobs secures major rail project in Malaysia

* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc - SSP line, second mass rapid transit line to be developed, has estimated construction cost of approximately $7.6 billion

* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc - will work with china communications and construction company, george kent jv , which was awarded about $234 million contract

* Jacobs Engineering Group- awarded role of lead trackwork design consultant for klang valley mass rapid transit sungai buloh-serdang-putrajaya line Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below