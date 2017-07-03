BRIEF-Jaguar Animal says entered into securities purchase agreement with Chicago Venture Partners L.P

July 3 (Reuters) - Jaguar Animal Health Inc

* Says on June 29 co entered into a securities purchase agreement with chicago venture partners l.p - sec filing

* Jaguar Animal Health - pursuant to agreement co issued to cvp convertible promissory note in principal amount of $2.2 million for purchase price of $1.7 million

* Note bears interest at rate of 8% per annum and matures on august 2, 2018

* Jaguar Animal Health - to use $1 million of proceeds from note's sale to reduce co's obligations under loan & security agreement between co, hercules capital