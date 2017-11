Nov 7 (Reuters) - Jaguar Health Inc:

* Jaguar Health-on nov 1 co got notice from Elanco stating Elanco’s decision to terminate license,development co-promotion&commercialization agreement

* Jaguar Health- pursuant to agreement terms ,termination of agreement to become effective on Jan 30, 2018, that is 90 days after date of notice Source text: (bit.ly/2m1FBz2) Further company coverage: